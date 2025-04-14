Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $13.69, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 9.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.15 million, up 3.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $152.52 million, indicating changes of +0.7% and +2.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.71.

One should further note that GOOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)

