Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ended the recent trading session at $16.01, demonstrating a +0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 1.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.28% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.66 million, up 0.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.40 per share and a revenue of $146.31 million, representing changes of -4.76% and -0.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.08% upward. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Gladstone Commercial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.44, which means Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.63 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.