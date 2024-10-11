Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed at $16.10, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.95 million, showing a 1.4% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, indicating changes of -5.44% and -2.33%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Gladstone Commercial boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

