Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed the latest trading day at $16.40, indicating a -0.61% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 2.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.12% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 2.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.66 million, up 0.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.40 per share and a revenue of $146.31 million, demonstrating changes of -4.76% and -0.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. Gladstone Commercial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gladstone Commercial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.

Also, we should mention that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

