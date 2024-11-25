Is Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gladstone Commercial is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOD's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GOOD has moved about 29.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 25.6%. This shows that Gladstone Commercial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BancFirst (BANF). The stock is up 29.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BancFirst's current year EPS has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gladstone Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.3% this year, meaning that GOOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BancFirst, however, belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +32.6% so far this year.

Gladstone Commercial and BancFirst could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.