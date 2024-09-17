Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $16.22, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.88% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.94%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.95 million, indicating a 1.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, signifying shifts of -5.44% and -2.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher within the past month. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

It's also important to note that GOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

