Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ending at $13.86, denoting a +0.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.64% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 19.51% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.89 million, showing a 7.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, demonstrating changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.55% lower within the past month. Gladstone Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Gladstone Commercial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.54, so one might conclude that Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.