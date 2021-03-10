Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Inks Lease Expansion & Extension

Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD recently clinched a lease expansion and extension at an industrial property in Raleigh, NC, with Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp. The move is likely to help the company secure steady cash flows from the property for a decent period.



Notably, Sumitomo previously occupied 93,931 square feet of space at this property. However, with the lease expansion, the company will now occupy 123,574 square feet, which represents the entire building. The move led to no downtime at the building. In this building, which was acquired in 2007, Sumitomo first leased space in 2015.



Moreover, the lease has been extended for additional five years, through Dec 31, 2032. Sumitomo, which deals in optical fiber technologies, uses the property for manufacturing. Several customers use Sumitomo’s fiber optic cables for data-center, enterprise and communication networks. This lease extension with a credit tenant, therefore, provides revenue visibility over a long term.



Buzz Cooper, executive vice president and head of the south central region for Gladstone Commercial noted, "We have a strong relationship with Sumitomo as they have expanded their footprint in our building multiple times. As a result, we have a credit tenant occupying 100% of our well-configured industrial building in a target market with a long-term lease in place."



Notably, the industrial asset class has been in the limelight for showing resilience amid the pandemic with low vacancy rates, high asking rents and robust rent collections. Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is anticipated to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruptions. This, in turn, will likely keep supporting landlords like Gladstone Commercial, Prologis PLD, Duke Realty Corp. DRE and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO to enjoy a favorable market environment. Nevertheless, surplus supply is a concern for the industrial real estate market.



Gladstone Commercial’s rent collections have also been strong. In its business update released in February, the company noted that approximately 98% of the February cash base rents and January cash base rents have been paid and collected.



Gladstone Commercial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 8.2% compared with the industry’s rally of 4.6% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

