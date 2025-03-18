Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed at $15.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 7.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37.49 million, indicating a 4.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $151.13 million, signifying shifts of +1.41% and +1.17%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Right now, Gladstone Commercial possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gladstone Commercial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.24.

Also, we should mention that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

