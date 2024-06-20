Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed at $14.09, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 19.51% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.89 million, reflecting a 7.17% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $144.14 million, which would represent changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.55% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Gladstone Commercial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gladstone Commercial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.65.

One should further note that GOOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.