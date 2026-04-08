Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) was up +2.09% at $11.97. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.8%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 5.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $43.5 million, indicating a 16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $175.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.43% and +9.03%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.32 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.