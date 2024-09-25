Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ending at $15.86, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.55% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.95 million, indicating a 1.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $144.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.44% and -2.33%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.33.

We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

