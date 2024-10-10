Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ended the recent trading session at $15.96, demonstrating a -1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 4.6% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4.48% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $35.95 million, indicating a 1.4% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $144.14 million, which would represent changes of -5.44% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gladstone Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Gladstone Commercial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.29 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.