Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed at $13.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.69% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.62% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. On that day, Gladstone Commercial is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.86 million, up 2.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.41 per share and a revenue of $152.02 million, signifying shifts of -0.7% and +1.76%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Gladstone Commercial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.73.

One should further note that GOOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.