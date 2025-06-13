Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) ended the recent trading session at $14.49, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 2.88% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 1.24% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, down 2.78% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.86 million, reflecting a 2.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $152.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.7% and +1.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Gladstone Commercial boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.8.

Meanwhile, GOOD's PEG ratio is currently 1.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

