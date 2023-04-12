Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.70%, the lowest has been 5.88%, and the highest has been 15.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Commercial. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOD is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.79% to 18,745K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOD is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Commercial is $17.60. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 41.21% from its latest reported closing price of $12.46.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Commercial is $166MM, an increase of 11.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 352K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 9.83% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 41K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 95K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Gladstone Commercial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.9 million square feet.

