Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Buys Two Industrial Properties

To expand its property base in targeted thriving markets, Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD shelled out $13.6 million in total for purchasing two industrial assets in Jacksonville, FL and Fort Payne, AL.



The acquisition comes as part of GOOD’s strategy of expanding on the buyouts of functional assets in thriving industrial locations, which are leased to tenants with solid credit profiles.



However, reflecting broader market concerns, shares of Gladstone Commercial declined 1.82% to $16.69 during Friday’s regular trading session.



Gladstone Commercial purchased the Jacksonville asset in a sale/leaseback transaction with twenty years of remaining absolute NNN term. The other asset, which is in Fort Payne, was acquired through a UPREIT transaction and carries 14.8 years of residual NNN term.



The addition of these mission-critical industrial facilities in growth markets has helped GOOD improve the weighted average lease term and increase its industrial concentration. This is likely to help the company generate stable revenues for a long period.



Gladstone Commercial is currently focused on expansions. From the beginning of the year through Aug 31, 2022, the company shelled out $83.9 million as the total cost for the acquisition of 988,303 square feet of industrial real estate. These consisted of nine properties and five tenants with an average remaining lease term at acquisition of 9.1 years.



Moreover, Gladstone Commercial has been witnessing active leasing, aiding solid occupancy, healthy rental collections and ample liquidity to back its acquisitions and growth efforts. As of Aug 31, 2022, Gladstone Commercial’s portfolio occupancy was 96.9% due to successful leasing activities. The company collected 100% of the August cash base rent. The healthy levels of rental receipts have enabled GOOD to maintain its dividend rate.



However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 12.3% in the past three months, wider than its industry's fall of 10.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some key picks from the REIT sector include Prologis, Inc. PLD and Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR.



Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. Prologis’ 2022 revenues are expected to increase 7.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been revised marginally upward in the past two months to $5.17.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extra Space Storage’s 2022 FFO per share has moved four cents north to $8.49 in the past week. Extra Space Storage's 2022 revenues are expected to increase 19.7% year over year. Currently, EXR carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



