Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Buys Oklahoma Industrial Facility

In a bid to expand its property base in targeted thriving markets, Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD recently shelled out $5.9 million to purchase a 56,000-square-foot industrial facility in Oklahoma City, OK. This marks the company’s second industrial acquisition in Oklahoma.



The sale/leaseback transaction reflects Gladstone Commercial's strategy of expanding on buyouts of high-quality industrial assets in strong growth corridors leased to tenants with solid credit profiles.



Located on three acres, this property is fully leased to Made By Influence LLC, with seven years of remaining absolute NNN lease term. The tenant uses the industrial manufacturing warehouse for producing branded apparel and other custom products. It is also used for short-term storage before the final product is dispatched to national retail outlets or directly to consumers. Thus, the property will generate stable revenues for the company as it is functional and mission-critical to the tenant, with a decent residual lease term and a strong tenant.



The acquisition of properties in Gladstone Commercial’s targeted growth markets augurs well for long-term growth. In February, GOOD acquired an 80,000-square-foot industrial facility on 9.2 acres in Wilkesboro, NC for $7.4 million.



Moreover, Gladstone Commercial has been witnessing active leasing, aiding solid occupancy, healthy rental collections and ample liquidity to back its acquisitions and growth efforts. As of Feb 28, 2022, Gladstone Commercial’s portfolio occupancy was 97.2% due to successful leasing activities. Moreover, Gladstone Commercial collected 100% of the February cash base rent. Healthy levels of rental receipts have enabled GOOD to maintain its dividend rate.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 3% in the past year, underperforming the industry's growth of 9.9%.



