Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) closed the latest trading day at $13.09, indicating a +0.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.58% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 2.63% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 6.34% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking an 8.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $36.42 million, showing a 0.36% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $146.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.12% and -0.59%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Gladstone Commercial boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

Investors should also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.15.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)

