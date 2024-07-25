Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) standing at $14.67, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.27% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 19.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.89 million, showing a 7.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, demonstrating changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.49, which means Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.31 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

