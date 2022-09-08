Gladstone Commercial Corp's Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.23% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GOODO was trading at a 5.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.74% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividend payments on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are off about 0.3%.

