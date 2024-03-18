Gladstone Commercial Corp's Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are up about 1.4%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
HLMN Videos
HES Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.