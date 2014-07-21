Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/23/14, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1562, payable on 8/5/14. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $25.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower - all else being equal - when GOODO shares open for trading on 7/23/14. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.40%, which compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1562 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

