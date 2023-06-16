News & Insights

Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/20/23, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $16.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 6/20/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.19% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are up about 0.5%.

