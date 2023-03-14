Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/16/23, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 3/31/23. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $17.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 3/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.98%, which compares to an average yield of 8.02% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently up about 7.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are up about 1.1%.
Also see: GLBE Average Annual Return
SPIN Insider Buying
PRTS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.