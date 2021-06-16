Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that GOOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.06, the dividend yield is 6.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOOD was $23.06, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.35 and a 46.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.78.

GOOD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). GOOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GOOD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .64%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.