Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GOOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.2, the dividend yield is 6.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOOD was $24.2, representing a -0.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.39 and a 38.6% increase over the 52 week low of $17.46.

GOOD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GOOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports GOOD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .42%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the good Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOOD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOOD as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDIV with an decrease of -10.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GOOD at 1.35%.

