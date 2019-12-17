Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 144th quarter that GOOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.65, the dividend yield is 6.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOOD was $22.65, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 34.07% increase over the 52 week low of $16.89.

GOOD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). GOOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports GOOD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.52%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

