Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GOOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GOOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.36, the dividend yield is 8.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOOD was $18.36, representing a -23.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 141.9% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

GOOD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). GOOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28. Zacks Investment Research reports GOOD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .38%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOOD Dividend History page.

