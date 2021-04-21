Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that GOOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.82, the dividend yield is 7.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOOD was $20.82, representing a -0.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 56.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.29.

GOOD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). GOOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports GOOD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.8%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

