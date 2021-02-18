Gladstone Commercial Corporation Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$130m missed analyst estimates by a little bit, but statutory earnings beat expectations by an impressive , coming in at US$0.09 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gladstone Commercial after the latest results. NasdaqGS:GOOD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Gladstone Commercial's six analysts is for revenues of US$139.3m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 72% to US$0.067. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$139.3m and losses of US$0.083 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a cut to losses per share in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$20.80, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Gladstone Commercial analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Gladstone Commercial's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.4% increase next year well below the historical 9.4%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Gladstone Commercial is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Gladstone Commercial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.