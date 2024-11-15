Gladstone Commercial Announces Leadership Transition Plans

Gladstone Commercial ( (GOOD) ) has shared an update.

Terry Lee Brubaker, the COO of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, will retire on December 2, 2024, marking a significant leadership change for the company. Michael LiCalsi, the General Counsel, will take on additional operational duties while a national search is conducted for a new Chief Investment Officer. This transition comes as Gladstone Commercial, a REIT known for its diverse portfolio of industrial and office properties, continues to grow its footprint across the U.S.

