News & Insights

Stocks

Gladstone Commercial announces industrial acquisition in St. Clair, Missouri

November 18, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) has acquired a 124,500 square foot industrial manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse facility in St. Clair, Missouri. Gladstone Commercial acquired the property subject to a 20-year absolute NNN lease to ATRO, LLC, a leader in manufacturing durable and high-performance heavy-duty polyurethane truck parts that extend the lifespan of truck components and reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet operators.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.