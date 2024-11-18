Gladstone Commercial announces industrial acquisition in St. Clair, Missouri

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) has acquired a 124,500 square foot industrial manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse facility in St. Clair, Missouri. Gladstone Commercial acquired the property subject to a 20-year absolute NNN lease to ATRO, LLC, a leader in manufacturing durable and high-performance heavy-duty polyurethane truck parts that extend the lifespan of truck components and reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet operators.
