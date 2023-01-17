Gladstone Commercial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GOOD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 1/31/23. As a percentage of GOOD's recent stock price of $16.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GOOD shares open for trading on 1/19/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GOOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOD's low point in its 52 week range is $15.02 per share, with $24.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.67.

Gladstone Commercial Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.