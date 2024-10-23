News & Insights

Gladstone Capital initiated with a Neutral at B. Riley

October 23, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

B. Riley analyst Bryce Rowe initiated coverage of Gladstone Capital (GLAD) with a Neutral rating and $23 price target Gladstone has a track record of top-tier fundamental performance, which is captured in its premium valuation that limits potential share price upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

