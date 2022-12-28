Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) closed at $9.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.47% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Gladstone Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gladstone Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.76 million, up 16.02% from the year-ago period.

GLAD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $78.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.13% and +23.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gladstone Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.46, which means Gladstone Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD)

