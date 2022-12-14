Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.82, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.46% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gladstone Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.76 million, up 16.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $78.21 million, which would represent changes of +2.13% and +23.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.77% higher within the past month. Gladstone Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Gladstone Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.54, which means Gladstone Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.