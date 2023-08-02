Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Price Target Increased by 8.20% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 8.20% from the prior estimate of 10.37 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.17% from the latest reported closing price of 11.09 / share.

Gladstone Capital Declares $0.08 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.99 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $11.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.16%, the lowest has been 6.55%, and the highest has been 19.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.66 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Capital. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAD is 0.03%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 3,579K shares. The put/call ratio of GLAD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 67.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 207.27% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 0.27% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 4.36% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market companies in the United States.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.