Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.87, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.49%.

Gladstone Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gladstone Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.76 million, up 16.02% from the year-ago period.

GLAD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $78.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.13% and +23.85%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.77% higher. Gladstone Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gladstone Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.66, which means Gladstone Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

