Gladstone Capital exits investment in Antenna Research Associates

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) announced the sale of its equity interest and the prepayment of its debt investment in Antenna Research Associates. As a result of this transaction, Gladstone Capital realized a significant gain on its equity investment. Gladstone Capital in combination with ARA’s management and institutional co-investors acquired ARA in November 2018. ARA, founded in 1963 and headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, has over 60 years of experience designing, developing, and manufacturing antennas and RF systems for both military and civilian applications across a multitude of industries including Communication Networks, Unmanned Air Systems SATCOM, RADAR, RF Surveillance and Jamming for Electronic Warfare, Spectrum Operations and Border Patrol, Public Safety Networks, and Civilian markets.

