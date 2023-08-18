Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/23, Gladstone Capital Corporation (Symbol: GLAD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0825, payable on 8/31/23. As a percentage of GLAD's recent stock price of $10.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when GLAD shares open for trading on 8/22/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLAD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.21 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.20.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

