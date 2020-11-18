Dividends
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.39, the dividend yield is 9.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $8.39, representing a -20.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.59 and a 107.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.04.

GLAD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Amalgamated Bank (AMAL). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -15.5%.

