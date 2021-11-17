Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.3, the dividend yield is 6.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $12.3, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.34 and a 49.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.25.

GLAD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -.42%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glad Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.