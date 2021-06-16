Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.64, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $11.64, representing a -2.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.96 and a 75.04% increase over the 52 week low of $6.65.

GLAD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.