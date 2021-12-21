Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.74, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $10.74, representing a -14.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.58 and a 24.88% increase over the 52 week low of $8.60.

GLAD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as .42%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glad Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.