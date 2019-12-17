Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 129th quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.48, the dividend yield is 8.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $10.48, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.69 and a 63.49% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

GLAD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Amalgamated Bank (AMAL). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.