Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.82, the dividend yield is 7.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $10.82, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.90 and a 93.21% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

GLAD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Unifi, Inc. (UFI). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.47%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.