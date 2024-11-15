Gladstone Capital Announces Leadership Transition and Strategy Shift

Gladstone Capital ( (GLAD) ) has shared an announcement.

Terry Lee Brubaker is set to retire as the Chief Operating Officer of Gladstone Capital Corporation effective December 2, 2024. Upon his departure, Michael LiCalsi will take on additional operational duties, while the company seeks a new Chief Investment Officer to assume Brubaker’s investment responsibilities. Chairman David Gladstone praised Brubaker for his significant contributions to the company’s growth and commitment to shareholders. This transition marks a pivotal moment for investors following Gladstone’s strategic leadership shifts.

