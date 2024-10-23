Gladiator Resources Responds to ASX Compliance Inquiry

Gladiator Resources Limited (AU:GLA) has released an update.

Gladiator Resources Limited has addressed an ASX inquiry regarding a delay in lodging a change of director’s interest notice. The company attributed the delay to late receipt of trade information from a director and reiterated its commitment to reminding directors of their disclosure obligations. Gladiator Resources believes its current compliance arrangements are adequate but has reminded all directors to ensure timely disclosures.

