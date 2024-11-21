News & Insights

Gladiator Resources AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

November 21, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Gladiator Resources Limited (AU:GLA) has released an update.

Gladiator Resources Limited reported the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved several key resolutions including the re-election of director Mr. Matthew Boysen, and the approval of a special mandate. However, the proposal for the adoption of the remuneration report did not pass, reflecting mixed investor sentiments.

