Gladiator Resources AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

Gladiator Resources Limited reported the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved several key resolutions including the re-election of director Mr. Matthew Boysen, and the approval of a special mandate. However, the proposal for the adoption of the remuneration report did not pass, reflecting mixed investor sentiments.

